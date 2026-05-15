Florida SNAP Benefits: More Payments to Come In up to May 28th

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Carlos Loria
Publicado el: 15/05/2026 08:00
Florida SNAP Payment Dates
— Florida SNAP Payment Dates

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In the state of Florida, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP benefits) recipients expecting payments between May 15 and May 28, 2026, need two pieces of information to know their exact deposit date: the 9th and 8th digits of their 10-digit case number, read from right to left.

The state loads benefits at midnight, guaranteed by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled date. To confirm a case number, recipients can log into the MyACCESS portal or call the ACCESS Florida Customer Call Center at 1-866-762-2237.

Florida SNAP benefits in the second half of May

Following Florida’s SNAP official calendar, as provided by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), here are the payment dates for the second half of this month:

  • 49–53 receive funds on the 15th.
  • 54–57 on the 16th.
  • 58–60 on the 17th.
  • 61–64 on the 18th.
  • 65–67 on the 19th.
  • 68–71 on the 20th.
  • 72–74 on the 21st.
  • 75–78 on the 22nd.
  • 79–81 on the 23rd.
  • 82–85 on the 24th.
  • 86–88 on the 25th.
  • 89–92 on the 26th.
  • 93–95 on the 27th.
  • 96–99 on the 28th.
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Maximum benefit amounts for May 2026

Benefit levels for fiscal year 2026 — effective October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026 — reflect a cost-of-living adjustment that increased the family-of-four maximum to $994 per month, up $19 from the prior year.

The full scale by household size:

  • One person, $292
  • Two people, $536
  • three people, $785
  • Four people, $994
  • Five people, $1,181
  • Six people, $1,417
  • Seven people, $1,566
  • Eight people, $1,789
  • Each additional person adds approximately $223

Who’s eligible for the maximum?

These figures represent the maximum allotment, meaning the household reports zero net income. For households with earnings, the formula deducts 30 percent of net monthly income from the maximum. A household of three with $600 in net income, for example, would receive $785 minus $180 — a benefit of $605. The minimum benefit for one- or two-person households is $24.

Florida currently serves approximately 3,663,000 SNAP participants. The average monthly benefit per participant is $188 — well below the maximum, reflecting that most recipients report some income or expenses that reduce the allotment.

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Florida has no asset limit for most SNAP applicants, which is an expansion beyond the standard federal rules. The gross income limit is set at 130 percent of the federal poverty level; the net income limit is 100 percent of that same threshold.

What Florida SNAP recipients can no longer buy

Since April 20, 2026, four categories of products are off the eligible foods list for Florida EBT cardholders. This is not a reduction in benefit amounts — the monthly deposit does not change. What changes is what those dollars can purchase at checkout.

Soda is defined as any carbonated beverage sweetened with added sugar or artificial sweeteners, including regular, diet, and zero-sugar varieties of all brands and store labels. Excluded from the ban: plain or naturally flavored sparkling water such as LaCroix, Waterloo, and Bubly; any beverage with more than 50 percent fruit or vegetable juice by volume; and drinks with fewer than five grams of added sugar per serving.

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Energy drinks covered by the restriction are those containing 65 milligrams or more of caffeine per eight fluid ounces and marketed to boost energy or mental alertness. Monster, Red Bull, Celsius, 5-Hour Energy, and C4 Energy fall into this category. Coffee, tea, Gatorade, and Powerade are not affected.

Candy includes any product made from sugar or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruit, nuts, caramel, gummies, or hard candy ingredients, sold in bar, drop, or piece form. Hershey’s, Snickers, M&M’s, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Jolly Ranchers, and Ferrero Rocher are specifically listed as examples. Granola bars, Pop-Tarts, BelVita breakfast biscuits, and breakfast toaster strudels remain eligible even when they contain sweeteners or chocolate.

Ultra-processed prepared desserts refers to shelf-stable, pre-packaged, ready-to-eat sweets requiring no further preparation — individually wrapped snack cakes, packaged pies, and similar items. Frozen meals remain eligible. Cold take-and-bake pizza that requires home cooking is still SNAP-eligible. No Florida SNAP household may opt out of these restrictions.

Carlos Loria

Journalist with over 10 years of expertise in Social Security, SNAP benefits, IRS, US taxes, stimulus checks, and related topics.

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