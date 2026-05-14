Social Security payments go out in less than six days for retirees and SSDI recipients

If you are waiting for your Social Security retirement or disability benefit (SSDI) this month, you need to know the exact calendar. May 2026 has three payment Wednesdays: the 13th, the 20th, and the 27th.

The May 13 payment has already been issued to one group of beneficiaries. The next one arrives May 20, which is the third Wednesday of the month. The final May payment goes out on May 27. No delays and no missed deposits. This schedule was published by the Social Security Administration (SSA) in late 2025.

Social Security update: Which payment date is yours?

The SSA assigns your payment on Wednesdays based solely on your birth date and not on when you filed or your benefit type (retirement, survivor, or SSDI, they are all liable to the same rule).

Here is the rule as stated in the SSA’s calendar notice: If you receive Social Security and were born between the 1st and 10th of the month, you will be paid on the second Wednesday of the month. Born 11th–20th? Paid on the third Wednesday. Born 21st–31st? Paid on the fourth Wednesday.

Apply that to May 2026:

Born 1st–10th → paid May 13 (already fulfilled)

Born 11th–20th → paid May 20

Born 21st–31st → paid May 27

A small exception exists for people who started receiving benefits before May 1997 – they are paid on the 3rd of each month. The same goes for anyone receiving both SSI and Social Security. But for most retirees, the Wednesday-by-birthday rule applies.

Maximum Social Security benefits in 2026 – official SSA numbers

The SSA publishes maximum possible benefits each year. These assume you worked 35 years or more and earned the maximum taxable amount ($184,500 in 2026) every year after age 22.

For a worker retiring in 2026, the maximum monthly benefit at each age is:

Age 62: $2,969

Age 63: $3,105

Age 64: $3,257

Age 65: $3,467

Age 66: $3,752

Age 67 (full retirement age): $4,152

Age 68: $4,506

Age 69: $4,813

Age 70: $5,181

The SSA’s official fact sheet states that “if you retire at age 70 in 2026, your maximum benefit would be $5,181. Your benefit may be lower if you earned less than the maximum taxable amount in any year.”

Having said al this, remember that not anyone qualifies for the full payment; you could infer so far that it’s quite hard to reach all the requirements, yet, the average is $2,071 per month as per official information from the SSA itself.