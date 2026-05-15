COLA Increase: Social Security Benefits Could Raise up to 3.9% Next Year

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Carlos Loria
Publicado el: 15/05/2026 06:00
Retirees could receive $81 more per month in 2027 if the COLA lands at the level the Senior Citizens League now projects
— Retirees could receive $81 more per month in 2027 if the COLA lands at the level the Senior Citizens League now projects

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Social Security checks could jump by as much as $81 a month starting in January 2027. That’s the number advocates are tossing around right now, and it’s catching a lot of people off guard. The reason is that April 2026 inflation didn’t just come in hot; it blew past every major forecast, forcing a fast rewrite of models that were locked in just a couple of months ago.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is the yearly fix the Social Security Administration (SSA) applies to keep benefits from steadily eroding. In 2026, that adjustment landed at 2.8%, pushing the average retirement payment to $2,081.16 a month. For 2027, though, things look different.

Social Security projections are climbing quickly

The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League raised its 2027 COLA estimate to 3.9% on May 13, 2026. That’s a full 1.1 percentage points higher than the current adjustment. Back in February, the same group thought the number would stay flat at 2.8%.

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Independent analyst Mary Johnson, who follows Social Security and Medicare policy closely, is even more pessimistic. She’s now projecting 4.2%. “These sorts of price spikes are every retiree’s worst nightmare,” Johnson said. “The goods and services that we never thought much about a few years ago have rapidly become so expensive that many may be going without.”

What’s driving prices and benefits up

The CPI-W, the specific inflation index the SSA uses to set the COLA, rose 3.9% over the last 12 months, according to April 2026 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Energy costs shot up 3.8% in April alone — right after a 10.9% surge in March. That March jump was the largest single-month spike since February 2005. Gasoline is now averaging above $4.50 a gallon nationwide. Home heating oil has climbed a staggering 54.3% year-over-year. On the grocery side, tomatoes are up 39.7%, coffee 18.5%, and fresh vegetables 11.5%.

What different beneficiaries could get extra

At a 3.9% COLA, the average retirement check would go from $2,081.16 to roughly $2,162.33 — an extra $81.17 each month, or about $974 over a full year.

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For people on SSDI, where the average monthly benefit sits at $1,630 in 2026, that same 3.9% increase would raise the payment to about $1,694 a month, a bump of $64. The maximum SSDI payment, currently $4,152, would rise to approximately $4,314.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients would see the federal limit move from $994 a month to something near $1,033 for individuals. Couples who qualify would go from $1,491 to about $1,549 per month.

Why the raise might not feel like a raise

Shannon Benton, executive director of the Senior Citizens League, puts it bluntly: “Many seniors already forgo essentials like medical care because they can’t keep up with rising costs. Even if the COLA comes in as we project, seniors will continue to feel squeezed.”

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Part of that squeeze is baked into the formula. The CPI-W doesn’t really mirror the way older adults spend their money. Since 2016, Social Security benefits have lost 13.7% of their purchasing power, according to league estimates. To fully make up that ground, the average retiree would need about $295.85 more each month — a 15.7% increase. The projected 3.9% bump doesn’t come close.

Then there’s Medicare

The standard Part B premium climbed to $202.90 a month in 2026. So if your check goes up by $81 but your Medicare premium ticks higher at the same time, a big chunk of that raise vanishes. And don’t forget the so-called “COLA tax”: the income thresholds that determine whether Social Security benefits get taxed aren’t adjusted for inflation.

Each time the COLA rises, more recipients find themselves owing a piece of their benefits back to the IRS. The official 2027 COLA won’t be set until mid-October 2026.

Carlos Loria

Journalist with over 10 years of expertise in Social Security, SNAP benefits, IRS, US taxes, stimulus checks, and related topics.

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