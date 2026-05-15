COLA Increase: Social Security Benefits Could Raise up to 3.9% Next Year

— Retirees could receive $81 more per month in 2027 if the COLA lands at the level the Senior Citizens League now projects

Social Security checks could jump by as much as $81 a month starting in January 2027. That’s the number advocates are tossing around right now, and it’s catching a lot of people off guard. The reason is that April 2026 inflation didn’t just come in hot; it blew past every major forecast, forcing a fast rewrite of models that were locked in just a couple of months ago.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is the yearly fix the Social Security Administration (SSA) applies to keep benefits from steadily eroding. In 2026, that adjustment landed at 2.8%, pushing the average retirement payment to $2,081.16 a month. For 2027, though, things look different.

Social Security projections are climbing quickly

The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League raised its 2027 COLA estimate to 3.9% on May 13, 2026. That’s a full 1.1 percentage points higher than the current adjustment. Back in February, the same group thought the number would stay flat at 2.8%.

Independent analyst Mary Johnson, who follows Social Security and Medicare policy closely, is even more pessimistic. She’s now projecting 4.2%. “These sorts of price spikes are every retiree’s worst nightmare,” Johnson said. “The goods and services that we never thought much about a few years ago have rapidly become so expensive that many may be going without.”

What’s driving prices and benefits up